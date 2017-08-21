“Please bring my dog back home,” Family says their dog was stolen from their front yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro family said a woman stole their dog from their driveway and the whole thing was caught on camera.

They said their dachshund, Fiona, was stolen Saturday while they were in the backyard.

A security camera on the house caught a woman in a red convertible pull into their driveway and approach their dog.

"She gets out, and she acts like she's trying to be nice to the dog because there was a car passing her," said Justin Tyler. "And, as soon as that truck passed her, she put her hand on her like that, mashed her into the ground, scooped her up, jumped up, handed her to the person in the car, closed the door and off they were gone."

Tyler and his wife, Kerri, have filed a police report but said they are still fearing the worst. They worry Fiona will end up in a puppy mill.

"That's horrible. Have you seen those places? It's terrible," said Kerri, breaking down in tears.

The couple is so desperate to get their dog back that they even made a sign and put it on their driveway. It has their phone number and even a description of the woman's vehicle.

"I would say please bring my dog back home," Kerri said. "She's my dog. She knows she's my dog. I'm her mom."