Reserve deputy ‘no longer associated’ with Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office after social media post

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – A reserve deputy is no longer employed with the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office following a post he made on social media.

“The new generation is filled with lib tards, transvestites, gays and sissies who need a safe room,” the post by Ken Coartney read.

At the time, Coartney was a reserve deputy for the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.

“It’s hateful language. I mean, I think he, especially being in a community where he’s surrounded by students in Norman, I think it’s just unfathomable that he would use this kind of language to insult an entire generation of people,” Troy Stevensonn with Freedom Oklahoma, told KFOR earlier this month.

On Monday, Cleveland County Sheriff Joe Lester released the following statement, saying Coartney is no longer with the sheriff's department.

"My office has completed a thorough investigation into the complaints and calls received by my office. I have reviewed the information and have taken swift and appropriate action regarding the employ (sic) of the individual in question. That individual is no longer associated with this agency. I am adamant when I say; the statements made on the social media site DO NOT reflect my personal feelings or beliefs, my office or my personnel. My employees are some of the most amazing and wonderful hard working men and women I've ever met, who perform tirelessly, at great personal risk, to protect the citizens of Cleveland County each day as deputies, detention officers, and public servants. I can assure you that regardless of who you are, Cleveland County Deputies will safeguard your lives and property, protect you from violence, deception, oppression, intimidation, or disorder, and will respect the rights of all men and women to liberty, equality and justice."