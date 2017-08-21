Oklahoma City school board members to discuss possible funding lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Members of the Oklahoma City Board of Education are scheduled to meet Monday night to discuss a potential lawsuit against the Oklahoma Legislature over education funding.

The board, comprised of eight members, must agree on a majority vote basis in order to move ahead with the process. The lawsuit was announced last week by the Oklahoma City Public School District.

According to Superintendent Aurora Lora, the school district has had to cut between $35 million and $45 million out of their budget in the past two years. District 4 school board member Mark Mann says they are not seeking a set dollar amount from the Oklahoma Legislature, citing only enough to help pay for resources the district is required to provide.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday at Northeast Academy on Kelley Avenue.

In a follow-up interview with News 4 on Monday, Mann says he's received positive feedback from other school districts in the state indicating their possible intent to join the legal action since last week's announcement.