Sooners & Cowboys Get Top 10 Ranking in AP Preseason Poll

Both Oklahoma’s Big 12 football teams are ranked in the top ten in the Associated Press preseason top 25 poll released on Monday.

The Sooners are ranked 7th and the Cowboys 10th.

For OU, it’s the 15th time in the last 17 years they have been ranked in the top ten in the preseason AP poll.

Oklahoma has been ranked in 18 straight preseason polls, the second longest current streak in the nation behind Ohio State’s 29.

It’s OU’s 59th time to be ranked in the preseason AP poll, second only to Ohio State’s 64.

Of those 59 times, 41 have ranked OU seventh or higher.

Oklahoma State is making its 10th consecutive appearance in the preseason AP poll, and the third time in the last nine seasons the Cowboys have been ranked in the top 10.

It’s the 12th time overall OSU has been ranked in the top 10 in the preseason poll.

Here’s the complete AP preseason top 25:

(###) Number of first place votes