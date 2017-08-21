Sooners & Cowboys Get Top 10 Ranking in AP Preseason Poll

Both Oklahoma’s Big 12 football teams are ranked in the top ten in the Associated Press preseason top 25 poll released on Monday.

The Sooners are ranked 7th and the Cowboys 10th.

For OU, it’s the 15th time in the last 17 years they have been ranked in the top ten in the preseason AP poll.

Oklahoma has been ranked in 18 straight preseason polls, the second longest current streak in the nation behind Ohio State’s 29.

It’s OU’s 59th time to be ranked in the preseason AP poll, second only to Ohio State’s 64.

Of those 59 times, 41 have ranked OU seventh or higher.

Oklahoma State is making its 10th consecutive appearance in the preseason AP poll, and the third time in the last nine seasons the Cowboys have been ranked in the top 10.

It’s the 12th time overall OSU has been ranked in the top 10 in the preseason poll.

Here’s the complete AP preseason top 25:

(###) Number of first place votes
 
1
Alabama (52)
SEC
Record: 14-1
PV Rank

2

Points

1,513
2
Ohio State (3)
Big Ten
Record: 11-2
6
1,414
3
Florida State (4)
ACC
Record: 10-3
8
1,396
4
USC (2)
Pac-12
Record: 10-3
3
1,325
5
Clemson
ACC
Record: 14-1
1
1,201
6
Penn State
Big Ten
Record: 11-3
7
1,196
7
Oklahoma
Big 12
Record: 11-2
5
1,170
8
Washington
Pac-12
Record: 12-2
4
1,150
9
Wisconsin
Big Ten
Record: 11-3
9
926
10
Oklahoma State
Big 12
Record: 10-3
11
889
11
Michigan
Big Ten
Record: 10-3
10
881
12
Auburn
SEC
Record: 8-5
24
880
13
LSU
SEC
Record: 8-4
13
784
14
Stanford
Pac-12
Record: 10-3
12
695
15
Georgia
SEC
Record: 8-5
690
16
Louisville
ACC
Record: 9-4
21
629
17
Florida
SEC
Record: 9-4
14
624
18
Miami (FL)
ACC
Record: 9-4
20
492
19
South Florida
The American
Record: 11-2
19
327
20
Kansas State
Big 12
Record: 9-4
317
21
Virginia Tech
ACC
Record: 10-4
16
240
22
West Virginia
Big 12
Record: 10-3
18
207
23
Texas
Big 12
Record: 5-7
173
24
Washington State
Pac-12
Record: 8-5
133
25
Tennessee
SEC
Record: 9-4
22
114

Others receiving votes: TCU 98, Utah 85, Notre Dame 65, Boise St. 37, NC State 26, Northwestern 25, Pittsburgh 23, Oregon 21, Houston 19, Colorado 18, UCLA 9, San Diego St. 9, BYU 5, Appalachian St. 4, Nebraska 4, Tulsa 4, Kentucky 3, Texas A&M 3, Michigan St. 1.