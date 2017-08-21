“Why would you drive off?” Family pleads for answers after fatal hit-and-run in northwest Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - There's a rush to track down a suspect behind a metro hit-and-run that left a woman dead.

It all happened near Rockwell and Melrose Lane in northwest Oklahoma City, and now the family is speaking out.

“If you know you hit somebody, why would you drive off?” said Linda Deason.

That's the question Deason can't seem to shake as she tries to wrap her head around her niece's recent death.

“Why wouldn't you stop to help? Why wouldn't stop to see if they're okay, to make sure they had medical attention?” Deason said.

A mother of two, 27-year-old Kaeloni Tauvao was killed almost a week ago.

Her family remembers her as kindhearted with a free spirit.

“She would give you the shirt off her back. She's very caring, very nurturing,” Deason said.

Family members said she was walking to a local gas station when she was struck by a vehicle.

“She was on her way, walking to 7/11 to get something to drink. She went in, got something to drink and, on her way back, she was walking, there was a mud puddle, so she was walking around the mud puddle when she got hit from behind,” Deason said.

Deason said the worst part about Tauvao's death is the driver of that car didn't even stop to see if the young woman was okay.

“Not even having a heart to slow down and stop,” Deason said.

But, police may have a lead on the car's description. Investigators are looking for a 2011 to 2013 red Ford Fiesta and what police said should have right front end damage.

“I'm hoping that someone realizes that's somebody's car, we know who drives that car, so they'll come forward and help us solve the crime,” Deason said.

She said enough time has passed and the family just wants answers.

“We're a very forgiving family, and we understand accidents happen, but please come forward. Come to the police, let them know who you are, let them know your side of the story," she said.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Oklahoma City’s Crimestoppers.