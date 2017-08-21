Witnesses to Moments in History: OKC gathers in the shade of the Survivor Tree to see the eclipse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA --In a place created for moments families, office workers on lunch break, and Oklahoma Memorial workers themselves gathered in the shade of the survivor tree to mark the happiest possible dark time.

Some of the gathering came with their own shadow boxes.

Park interpreters provided some.

As the moon slowly advanced on the sunlight staff handed out every pair of protective glasses they had.

In the end this eclipse was a shared vision.

If you didn't have some kind of eye protection there was someone close by who didn't want you to miss it.

This was an interesting gathering partly because of the setting.

Memorial staff like Lynne Porter thought the Survivor Tree was perfect for more than just the shade it offered.

"It speaks of resiliency and community and really unites us," she says.

As the one o'clock hour approached Ranger Athena Gonzalez marked the moment with a call to look up and witness history.

"1:05!" she shouted. "We're witnessing the peak of the Great American Eclipse!"

As the skies darkened beneath the leaves thousands of eclipses appeared in the shadow of Oklahoma's most famous tree.

For those who came out to witness the moment the eclipse of 2017 didn't disappoint.

From one moment to another, the most important moments in history are meant to be witnessed together.