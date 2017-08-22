× 23-year-old woman found dead inside Oklahoma City motel room

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 23-year-old woman was found dead in an Oklahoma City motel room.

Around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, a housekeeper at the Days Inn Motel in the 2800 block of N.W. 39th St. discovered a woman’s body inside of a room during a routine room check.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Megan Henson.

Police said the woman’s body had obvious signs of trauma consistent with that of homicide.

Authorities are still investigating.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip-Line at (405)297-1200.