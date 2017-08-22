Agents search for suspect accused of robbing 3 local banks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A thief is on the run following a bank robbery. It happened at the MidFirst first bank at Hefner and Rockwell.

“Police officer come flying down the road. I thought he was just chasing somebody that was speeding or something like that,” said customer Mike Hale.

Hale works at the Pro Lube Center right next door to MidFirst Bank, the same bank his job uses to make deposits. But, Tuesday, the bank was robbed.

“I guess I’m not making a deposit today,” Hale said.

Around 10 in the morning, yellow crime tape and police cars flooded the parking lot of MidFirst Bank on Hefner and Rockwell.

“He came into the bank, demanded money from the tellers and got away with an undisclosed amount of money,” said Special Agent Terry Weber.

Special agents said the suspect, wearing a dark motorcycle helmet, dark clothes and a black backpack, robbed the bank without a gun or a note - instead he used fear.

“He came in, there was a customer in front of him as he entered the bank, and he merely put his hand on that customer’s shoulder and then went forward to the counter with that customer,” Weber said.

Investigators said they don't believe this is the suspect's first attempt. Agents said he tried to rob an IBC Bank in Oklahoma City on August 12 and one in Bethany on Monday.

“They didn’t let him into the bank, but we believe it’s the same individual from yesterday. Same type of helmet, same type of motorcycle,” Weber said.

Customers are just glad no one was hurt.

“I could have been one of the lucky ones, the robber coming up to me saying, hey, give me your money. But, it’s one of things where you never really know you could have been in that situation,” Hale said.

If you know anything about the robbery or the attempted bank robbery in Bethany, you're urged to contact the FBI or Oklahoma City police.

The Oklahoma's Bankers Association is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to arrest.