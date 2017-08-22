× Charges filed against three members of Indian Brotherhood Gang

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa have filed a federal complaint against three members of the Indian Brotherhood Gang.

On Tuesday, Acting United States Attorney Loretta Radford announced that 34-year-old Kody Bill Clark, 43-year-old Daniel Wayne Strunk and 30-year-old Stephanie Renee Tyson are being charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Court documents claim that Strunk and Tyson went to Clark’s home in Mulhall to get one-quarter pound of methamphetamine.

On their way back to Tulsa, they were stopped by Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers in Sand Springs. A K-9 officer alerted troopers to the presence of drugs, and troopers discovered 175.9 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Officials say the charges are the latest in an ongoing investigation into the Indian Brotherhood Gang.