Cold front sweeping across state this afternoon, evening, will spark scattered showers, thunderstorms

Scattered light rain showers will move across the state this morning.

A cold front will sweep across the state this afternoon and evening, sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms.

A few could be severe with large hail and damaging winds.

The cold front will actually cool us off!

Highs tomorrow will only reach the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Below normal temperatures will continue with small storm chances by the end of the week.

