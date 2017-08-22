Devil worshiper sues Putnam City Schools; alleges defamation, civil rights violations and neglect of children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City man is suing Putnam City Schools, claiming his family is being targeted because they worship the devil.

In the eight page suit, filed in Oklahoma County on Monday, Adam Daniels is seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages, claiming his family’s religious beliefs have lead to defamation, violations of his children’s civil rights and negligence by the district for the care of his children.

"I'm doing my best to maintain my emotional status, my stress, to make sure my family is taken care of, my church is taken care of and everyone else is protected and under control within the realm of my power," said Daniels in an interview Tuesday.

Daniels alleges he, his wife Kelsey Daniels and their three daughters, ages 17, 16 and 10, have been targeted by school district officials through the use of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services Child Protective Services “as a weapon of convenience against them,” according to the suit.

Putnam City Schools says it won’t comment on pending litigation.

According to the lawsuit, Daniels claims his eldest daughter, who is autistic and mute, “…had been subjected to repeated strip searches at the hands of the nurse over a period of years” and she has been subjected to the searches because she’s disabled and unable to complain to others.

The suit says years of allegations of neglect and abuse of his children made by the district was “a result of retaliation and in part as a result of their religion” of worshiping the devil.

Daniels is the lead minister, or Dastur, of the local charter of the devil worshiping group Dakhma of Angra Mainyu, which he says is different from Satanism. He says his family’s religious practices have been unfairly targeted by the district, teachers and staff for years.

“They’ve neglected my children, they’ve harassed my children, they’ve abused my children and every time they’ve called DHS out to my house, and I complained to DHS, they told me there wasn’t anything I can do,” said Daniels.

The suit was filed against Putnam City schools, Overholser Elementary and the Putnam City School Board and is seeking at least $300,000 in damages.

DHS is not named in the suit and Daniels says he has no issue with the state agency. State law mandates teachers report if they suspect abuse or neglect and DHS only investigates reports that qualify as abuse or neglect.

“They’re doing their job,” Daniels said of the dozens of times DHS employees came to his home. “And every time they came out, they were respectful. They never gave me a hard time.”​