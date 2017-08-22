Did you look at the eclipse without glasses? Symptoms associated with vision loss

OKLAHOMA CITY –There was a lot of excitement surrounding the solar eclipse that occurred earlier this week.

However, that excitement can lead people to make some questionable decisions- like looking at the sun without the proper eye protection.

Stephen Starling says he was in the fourth grade in 1974 when he glanced at the sun during a previous eclipse.

A short time later, Starling said his vision became blurred both close up and far away.

“It was fairly quick. I didn’t really pick up on it as much as my parents did. My parents started noticing that I couldn’t see things properly,” Starling said.

Dr. Brian Firestone, from the Dean A. McGee Eye Institute, says that his office has received a few calls on Tuesday after the eclipse from concerned patients.

Firestone says that looking at the solar eclipse may result in blurred vision, a blind spot in the central vision or wavy lines in the central vision.

Usually there is no pain associated with the eye damage, but the symptoms may be accompanied by a headache.

Firestone says that there is no treatment for the damage, but your vision may recover on its own. However, there is a chance that patients will be stuck with the damage permanently.