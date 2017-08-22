Good Samaritan donates bike after alleged thief steals from 9-year-old girl

BETHANY, Okla. – Ever since she received a bicycle for her eighth birthday, Dave Herrod’s daughter has been cruising around her neighborhood with friends.

However, an alleged thief stole that bicycle from their front yard and the act was caught on camera.

Herrod says he couldn’t believe someone would stoop so low as to steal from a child.

“We definitely want the dude caught and I would love to have my daughter’s bike back. She’s brokenhearted over it,” he said.

While the alleged thief didn't return the stolen bike, a Good Samaritan has decided to donate a new one to Herrod's daughter.

Jerry Whipple, the owner of Whip Roofing, says he saw the story on Facebook and knew he had to do something.

"Saw the story on Facebook through one of my friends that I grew up with and he couldn't believe that somebody stole his friend's bicycle, his daughter's bicycle," Whipple said.

He tells KFOR that he went to high school with Herrod, and decided to replace the bicycle that was stolen.

"Hopefully, she'll be back on the street riding again. It's kinda crazy people would just come up and steal a little girl's bike," he said.