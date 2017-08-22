Grandfather angry after post office delivers $600 of baby gifts to wrong house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - A mail mix-up had a new grandfather distraught, worried hundreds of dollars worth of baby clothes were nearly lost.

Jamey Weatherspoon's daughter in Midwest City was expecting her first son and his first grandchild this month.

"For me to have a grandson for the very first time," he said. "I'm just excited."

Weatherspoon is a trucker and lives his life on the road. With his children out of reach, he wanted to make his daughter's first experience as a mother as special as possible.

"I wanted to get her something nice, something she wouldn't be embarrassed to put on her child," he said. "Something she could say her dad got for her."

So through his travels, he would stop when he could and buy baby clothes, amassing $600 worth of baby things for the new mother.

Then he made plans to have it delivered via USPS by the baby's due date, with insured, certified mail.

"Get it certified so someone would have to sign and show I.D.," Weatherspoon said.

But his fears were realized when the package was delivered to the wrong address, signed for by a stranger.

Weatherspoon was frustrated, calling the post office daily to get it sorted out.

"They said they would send someone over there, but the people wouldn't give the package back," he said.

Then he was told by post office employees he would only get $50 back because the package wasn't insured for more.

"They kept telling me if I didn't have it insured then there was no way I was going to get my product back," Weatherspoon said.

He was distraught.

"You know, that's my kid," he said. "I made her a promise and wanted to finally come through with it. And that's what I did. So I had to have that package. I had to make it right. I had to do everything in my power to get my daughter what I told her I was going to get for her and her son."

Finally after a week of back and forth with the post office, the family called the police where were able to retrieve the goods from the home.

But Weatherspoon's frustration with the post office won't soon be forgotten.

"I really didn't think it was very professional they way they treated me and my kids when they went down to get the package," he said. "I just think that was wrong."

News 4 reached out to the USPS and spokesperson sent the following statement:

"The Postal Service's goal is to provide quality service to all postal customers. It is disappointing when, on rare occurrences such as this one, we fall short of that goal. We apologize to the customer for any inconvenience they may have experienced. As information, customers have many options when mailing items with the Postal Service. These options include purchasing additional insurance, which can supplement the minimal base amount of insurance provided with products like Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express. Our Retail Associates can provide more information on insurance and al postal products and services, Information is also available on our website at http://www.usps.com."