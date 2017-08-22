“He had blood gushing everywhere,” Oklahoma man shot in the forehead during argument

SULPHUR, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was taken into custody after he allegedly shot his friend in the head during an argument.

On Saturday afternoon, police say that 28-year-old James Williams and 27-year-old Dakota Simco were at an apartment complex in Sulphur when an argument took a dangerous turn.

“It sounded like furniture being thrown, that’s what it sounded like,” Kalie Most, who lives downstairs, told KXII.

Most says she was inside her apartment when she heard some commotion above her, but became concerned when she heard a gunshot.

“Upstairs whenever I heard the gun go off, the guy’s like, ‘You shot me! Why’d you shoot me?’ And he was like, ‘I didn’t mean to. It just went off!,” Most said.

Police say the fight took a turn when Williams allegedly pushed Simco’s pregnant girlfriend.

“A guy came down holding his head. He had blood gushing everywhere,” Most said.

Williams was taken to a hospital for treatment but has since been released.

The district attorney says he is still waiting on information to decide whether or not to press charges.