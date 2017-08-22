× Lawmakers unveil ‘line item’ legislation to create ‘transparency’ in budget process

OKLAHOMA CITY – Several Oklahoma lawmakers are considering a proposal that would require some state agencies to provide a ‘line-item’ budget to legislators.

On Tuesday, seven lawmakers held a news conference to discuss the proposal.

The measure would focus on agencies that receive more than $100 million in state funds. Those agencies include the Department of Human Services, the Department of Corrections and the Department of Education.

The ‘line-item’ budget would have to be presented to lawmakers before it could be approved during the legislative session.

The legislative session begins the first week in February.