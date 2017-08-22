Makeover at apartment complex transforming historic 23rd Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s a neighborhood of OKC landmarks, from the Gold Dome to the Classen Tower, N.W. 23rd is a cultural melting pot in the metro. But now, there’s a new kid on the block.

The Flamingo.

The property was built in 1961 and was called University Manner Apartments. It was a brown building that many didn’t notice.

But now, with its pink walls, red doors and cactus-lined sidewalks, you can’t miss it.

“We all had the impression at looking at it that the architecture kind of resembled a southwestern U.S. or Southern California roadside motel,” said Jason Little, a partner in the project.

The new owners played into the southwestern, mid-century vibe and gave the building a complete renovation.

“Jason and I, along with our partners, Ben and Jess Chamberlain, we all love older buildings that offer something special that can`t be reproduced,” said Sara Kate Little, who did the interior designing for the complex.

The Flamingo features mid-century design with modern appliances. It also features a southwestern courtyard with cactus and yucca plants.

And of course, a pink neon flamingo sign lets everyone know it’s there.

“We wanted something people would be intrigued by and hopefully something that has some staying power,” said Sara.

The 32-unit complex is located on N.W 23rd just across from Oklahoma City University and prospective tenants can take a tour.