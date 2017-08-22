Man arrested after Tulsa Police seize 76 pounds of marijuana

TULSA, Okla. – A man was arrested Tuesday after police seized 76 pounds of marijuana.

KJRH reports officials found “marijuana and drug proceeds” after searching two Tulsa homes.

35-year-old Dustin Drake was arrested in connection to the bust.

A FedEx package containing 10 pounds of marijuana arrived at the same time police were searching the homes.

76 pounds of marijuana and $19,000 in drug proceeds were seized.

Drake faces trafficking marijuana and possession/receiving drug proceeds charges.

He is being held on a $30,000 bond.