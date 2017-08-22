McClain County man seeking to get seized firearms back following drug arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWCASTLE, Okla. -- A McClain County resident is demanding answers after he claims a local police department is wrongfully holding onto his firearms after an arrest.

Noale Bates was sentenced to probation in 2010 on drug charges, but it wasn't drugs that police confiscated that he now wants back.

During the arrest, he claims police searched his car and took about seven of his firearms.

He claims he's been trying to get them back for the past four years.

"They told me when I get through probation, I can get it expunged and everything and I can get my gun rights back. But in the meantime, I can get my property back. I just have to hand it over to somebody else that’s legal to have them as long as they’re not in my possession or in my home," explains Bates.

While the Newscastle Police Department did not wish to speak on camera Tuesday, a detective says they did receive a faxed copy of an email from Bates' attorney, requesting the release of his firearms.

The original email reportedly came from Jeff Virgin, who currently sits as a judge for Cleveland County District Court.

According to the Newcastle Police Department, the proper protocol starts with a notarized statement from Bates, indicating who he wants the guns to be released to, plus receipts if they are available.

According to police, Bates has only confronted them about the issue within the past month.

"I don’t have receipts for them. Some of them were given to me and the other ones…just circumstances, you know? You don’t always have them," says Bates.

News 4 spoke to Bates after we spoke to police. He stands by the notion that he's done what he should to get his property back.

​Police say they'll process the request once they receive the proper statements.