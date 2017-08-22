Mother charged with leaving toddlers in car while she gambled

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — A Pontiac mother appeared in court for an arraignment after allegedly leaving two children alone in a car at a parking building at the MGM Grand Casino while she gambled.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged 27-year-old Clelie Faith Choute with two counts of child abuse-second degree.

Choute’s bond is set at $100,000.

It was on August 19 just before midnight, when a passerby inside the parking garage noticed two children inside a car, alone and immediately notified a security officer.

There are allegations the windows on the vehicle were covered with blankets, and that the children may have been in the car for up to 12 hours.

Inside the car, officers found a two-year-old boy and six-month-old baby girl.

The defense attorney told the judge Choute isn’t a troublemaker.

DPD’s child abuse unit was notified and the children were removed from the vehicle.

We’re told the mother was found inside the casino and taken into custody.

The children are now with their father.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for August 30 and a preliminary examination for September 6th.