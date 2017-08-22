New tool available to law enforcement during high-speed chases could save lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla -- It is an effective, albeit dangerous way to end a police pursuit.

Stop sticks are deployed thousands of times a year across the country.

Just last month -- an OHP trooper was killed while putting out stop sticks.

It is a dangerous game of cat and mouse.

Tens of thousands of passengers, pedestrians and police are injured each year in police pursuits, including OHP Trooper Heath Meyer.

Former colleague, Bill Hughes said, "It really hit home. It always does in the highway patrol family when something like this happens."

But now there's a much safer way to deploy stop sticks.

PACSCI EMC Marketing manager, Bryan Stacey said, "It's like play station. That simple."

Officers are testing equipment that can launch the stop sticks from 100 feet away and end the chase.

With a loaner car from Arrow Wrecker Service and the help of qualified driving instructors at OSU OKC Driving School, KFOR crews recreated a high-speed chase and putting this new technology to the test.

