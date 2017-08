NORMAN, Okla. – The Norman Fire Department is battling a large house fire Tuesday night.

Officials are in the 4700 block of N. Porter Ave.

9:30PM: NFD is working a large residential fire in the 4700 block of N Porter Ave. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/POMo0j7AL5 — Norman Fire (@normanokfd) August 23, 2017

No injuries have been reported.

It is unknown what caused the fire right now.

Crews are still investigating.