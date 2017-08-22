Oklahoma City Animal Welfare seeking information about dog stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities are asking for help finding the person who stabbed a dog nearly 20 times in southwest Oklahoma City.

"It was blood. He was covered in blood everywhere," said Yolanda, the woman who found him outside her door. "He came over, he just looked at me like 'I need your help' and I just cried."

Yolanda called police, and the dog was rushed into emergency surgery.

"Did a lot of internal injuries to the spleen area, and abdomen area, as well as around the face and in the hindquarters of the dog," Jon Gary, the city's animal welfare superintendent, said.

The pit bull-mix faces several weeks of recovery, but is doing well.

“We’re relieved that this dog will survive, but we need the community’s help to find someone who witnessed the attack or who can put us in touch with his owner,” said Gary. “A vicious attack like this on a dog is a crime. We hope someone can help us and our partners at the Police Department solve it.”

Officials say the person responsible could face felony animal cruelty and neglect charges.

"We've seen some instances of this over my career, but this is definitely one of the worst ones that we've had," Gary said.

Anyone with information about the attack or the dog can call Animal Welfare at (405) 297-2224. Tips can also be sent to CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

Veterinary care for the dog is being funded through Animal Welfare's Angel Fund. To help pay for the care and for other homeless pets, donate to the Angel Fund online.