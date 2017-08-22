× Oklahoma Corporation Commission passes rule to allow two-mile long horizontal well operations

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Corporation Commission passed an emergency rule to new legislation that will allow for two-mile long horizontal well operations.

“The Oklahoma legislature, in it’s last session, passed a law that allows what are called long laterals to be drilled in Oklahoma regardless of the formation,” Matt Skinner, with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, said.

Long laterals, also known as horizontal drilling, were previously only allowed in certain formations. The new legislation changed that.

“The commission’s job is the come up with rules to govern that practice,” Skinner said.

In this case, one of the emergency rules would allow for horizontal drilling as far as two miles.

Groups like the Oklahoma Sierra Club are opposed to the change. They posted on Facebook, “While this process does nothing new, we do have concerns over continued fracking/ earthquakes/ production waste– and this longer drilling process will assure all of these nightmares continue.”

They called for the public to show up to the OCC meeting where the rules would be voted on.

However, no one from the public spoke.​