× Pair of State Stars on AP Preseason All-America Team

Two college football players from our state on the first team of the first Associated Press preseason All-America team.

Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington and Oklahoma guard Orlando Brown made the team.

The AP had never put out a preseason All-America team before this season.

It’s voted on by the members of the media who vote on the weekly top 25 poll.

The Associated Press preseason All-America team, chosen by the votes of 51 members of the AP Top 25 media panel, and released Tuesday:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Sam Darnold, sophomore, Southern California

Running backs — Saquon Barkley, junior, Penn State; Derrius Guice, junior, LSU.

Tackles — Orlando Brown, junior, Oklahoma; Connor Williams, junior, Texas.

Guards — Quenton Nelson, senior, Notre Dame; Cody O’Connell, senior, Washington State.

Center — Billy Price, senior, Ohio State.

Tight end — Mike Gesicki, junior, Penn State.

Wide receivers — James Washington, senior, Oklahoma State; Christian Kirk, junior, Texas A&M.

All-purpose player — Quadree Henderson, junior, Pittsburgh.

Kicker — Daniel Carlson, senior, Auburn.

DEFENSE

Ends — Harold Landry, senior, Boston College; Bradley Chubb, senior, North Carolina State.

Tackles — Ed Oliver, sophomore, Houston; Dexter Lawrence, sophomore, Clemson.

Linebackers — Arden Key, junior, LSU; Josey Jewell, senior, Iowa; Azeem Victor, senior, Washington.

Cornerbacks — Tavarus McFadden, junior, Florida State; Jaire Alexander, junior, Louisville.

Safeties — Derwin James, junior, Florida State; Minkah Fitzpatrick, junior, Alabama.

Punter — Mitch Wishnowsky, junior, Utah.

___

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Lamar Jackson, junior, Louisville.

Running backs — Nick Chubb, senior, Georgia; Bo Scarbrough, junior, Alabama.

Tackles — Mike McGlinchey, senior, Notre Dame; Jonah Williams, sophomore, Alabama.

Guards — Will Hernandez, senior, UTEP; Braden Smith, senior, Auburn.

Center — Frank Ragnow, senior, Arkansas.

Tight end — Troy Fumagalli, senior, Wisconsin.

Wide receivers — Calvin Ridley, junior, Alabama; Courtland Sutton, junior, SMU.

All-purpose player — Jaylen Samuels, senior, North Carolina State.

Kicker — Eddy Pineiro, sophomore, Florida.

DEFENSE

Ends — Tyquan Lewis, senior, Ohio State; Rashan Gary, sophomore, Michigan.

Tackles — Christian Wilkins, junior, Clemson; Vita Vea, junior, Washington.

Linebackers — Micah Kiser, senior, Virginia; Tegray Scales, senior, Indiana; Cameron Smith, junior, Southern California.

Cornerbacks — Duke Dawson, senior, Florida; Iman Marshall, junior, Southern California.

Safeties — Quin Blanding, senior, Virginia; Godwin Igewbuike, senior, Northwestern.

Punter — JK Scott, senior, Alabama.