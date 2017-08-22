× “She’s the sweetest girl,” 10-year-old looking for a loving, patient family

OKLAHOMA CITY – Chloie is hoping to be able to eat chocolate cake for her birthday later this year in a permanent home.

So far, she has had six birthdays while in foster care.

“She’s been bouncing around from placement to placement. I think the thing about her is that she’s so positive, and she has a nice outlook of what she expects and what she wants from a family,” Latoya Morris, Chloie’s DHS welfare specialist, said.

Chloie is a vibrant child with a sweet spirit.

“She is the sweetest girl you’ll ever meet,” Morris said.

Chloie has suffered challenges with mental illness and needs a family who can help her through a hard past.

“Honestly, the best family for Chloie is a family that is patient. You would have to be entirely patient of Chloie. Chloie’s experienced a lot of trauma,” Morris said.

When asked what she wants in a family, Chloie says she dreams of living on a big farm with a traditional family.

Visit www.okdhs.org for more information on adopting a child or call (405) 767-2955.

‘A Place to Call Home’ is sponsored by NBC Oklahoma.