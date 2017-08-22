“She’s the sweetest girl,” 10-year-old looking for a loving, patient family
OKLAHOMA CITY – Chloie is hoping to be able to eat chocolate cake for her birthday later this year in a permanent home.
So far, she has had six birthdays while in foster care.
“She’s been bouncing around from placement to placement. I think the thing about her is that she’s so positive, and she has a nice outlook of what she expects and what she wants from a family,” Latoya Morris, Chloie’s DHS welfare specialist, said.
Chloie is a vibrant child with a sweet spirit.
“She is the sweetest girl you’ll ever meet,” Morris said.
Chloie has suffered challenges with mental illness and needs a family who can help her through a hard past.
“Honestly, the best family for Chloie is a family that is patient. You would have to be entirely patient of Chloie. Chloie’s experienced a lot of trauma,” Morris said.
When asked what she wants in a family, Chloie says she dreams of living on a big farm with a traditional family.
Visit www.okdhs.org for more information on adopting a child or call (405) 767-2955.
