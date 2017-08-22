SkyWest Airlines building new maintenance facility at Will Rogers World Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY –Will Rogers World Airport says that a new airline will be investing millions of dollars in a facility and will bring hundreds of jobs to the area.

On Tuesday, the airport announced that SkyWest Airlines will build a 135,000 square foot hangar at Lariat Landing to serve as a regional maintenance facility for the airline’s Bombardier CRJ and Embraer 175 aircraft.

Officials say the company will invest approximately $30 million for construction of the facility, which is expected to be open for operations in the summer of 2018.

The company says it expects to hire or relocate at least 100 aircraft mechanics to work in the new area.

“We are very pleased that SkyWest has chosen Will Rogers World Airport and Oklahoma City as the location for their new maintenance facility,” said Mark Kranenburg, airports director. “The collaborative efforts of all involved – the airport, City, State and SkyWest – made it all come together. We look forward to this new partnership and the continued growth of the aviation sector in our community.”

SkyWest flies in a partnership with Alaska Airlines, United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Airlines.