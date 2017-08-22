The eclipse is over – here’s what to do with your glasses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Great American Eclipse captivated hundreds of millions on Monday - but now that the nationwide party is over, what to do with all those glasses?

To prevent mass waste, you have several options.

If you have a pair from the 12 manufacturers approved by NASA and the American Astrological Standards, they are good forever, as long as they are not scratched, punctured, or warped.

You could save them as a souvenir, or even for the next American eclipse on April 8, 2024, if they're stored properly and the cardboard doesn't wear out.

If holding onto your frames for nearly seven years doesn't sound desirable, (and let's face it, they're not that expensive,) you could also pop out the lenses and toss them in the recycling bin.

"I wouldn’t mind a pair of eclipse-filter earrings, as an astro-fashion statement," Irene Pease told Earth 911.

Pease is a board member of Amateur Astronomers Association of New York and also suggests donating glasses to your local library or school for astronomy-related activities.

Another generous option includes donating glasses to others countries that will experience future eclipses long before North America gets another turn.

Astronomers Without Borders is spearheading an event to deliver donated glasses to schools in South America and Asia for eclipses in 2019.

You can find more information on the organization's Facebook page.