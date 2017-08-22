× TSA finds four loaded firearms in 10 days at security screening checkpoints at Will Rogers World Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Transportation Security Administration has found four loaded firearms within 10 days at security screening checkpoints at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City.

The firearms were found on:

August 13

August 15 (Two firearms detected)

August 21

Officials say all four firearms were carried by different passengers and detected during x-ray screening.

The TSA alerted Oklahoma City Police, per standard procedure, and an officer took possession of the weapons and interviewed the passengers.

It will be up to police whether or not criminal charges will be filed.

“We’ve already surpassed the number of firearms brought to checkpoints this year as compared to 2016, where we had 23 for the entire year,” said Oklahoma TSA Federal Security Director Steve Crawford. “So this is a good time to remind passengers that firearms cannot be carried to security checkpoints. They can only be transported in a checked bag that is declared to the airline at the ticket counter and properly packed in a locked, hard-sided container.”

Firearm parts, ammunition and realistic replicas are not allowed through security checkpoints, but can be transported in checked bags.

Nationwide, TSA officers found 3,391 firearms at airport security checkpoints in 2016, which was a 28% increase over 2015.

TSA has the authority to levy a civil penalty of up to $11,000 against a passenger who brings a firearm to the checkpoint.

The average penalty for a loaded firearm is $3,000, and the average for an unloaded is $1,500.

