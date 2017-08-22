Two inmates escape after allegedly overtaking transport vehicle in Oklahoma

FAIRVIEW, Okla. – Two inmates have escaped from jail after allegedly overtaking a transport vehicle in Oklahoma.

Around 3:25 a.m. Tuesday, Andrew Foy and Darren Walp overtook two transport officers in Major County and stole a transport van, authorities said.

The inmates drove away in the van in an unknown direction.

The van is described as a white 2017 Ford 15 passenger van with Tennessee plates, 38366H2.

Andrew Foy is a 32-year-old white male, blue eyes, approximately 6′ tall, 210 lbs., with a medium build. He has a tattoo arm band on his upper right arm and his final destination was supposed to be Laramie County Sheriff’s Department in Wyoming.

Darren Walp is described as a 37-year-old white male from Liberal Kansas, with a medium build. His final destination was supposed to be Seward County Sheriff’s Department in Kansas.

At this time, it is unclear what crimes the inmates were convicted of committing.

Any information or tips can be directed to the Major County Sheriff’s Office at (580)227-4471.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.