Woman awakes to barking dogs; finds two strangers in her home

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City woman awoke to a scary scene on Tuesday morning after her dogs woke her up in the middle of the night.

According to an arrest report, the victim was asleep just after midnight when her dogs started barking.

When she looked out of her room, she told police that she could see two men inside a nearby room. Once the strangers noticed that she saw them, they ran from the home.

An officer arrived at the home, located in the 4000 block of N.W. 56th Pl., within minutes and spotted 19-year-old William Cornelius walking from a nearby yard.

Authorities say that they asked Cornelius about the second suspect, but he said that he “did not want to talk or ‘snitch’ on his friend.”

Officers say they noticed that the suspects broke into the home by breaking out glass panes on a door and reaching through to unlock the door.

Cornelius was taken into custody on one count of first-degree burglary.