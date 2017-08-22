× Woodward police detective charged with two counts of child sexual abuse

WOODWARD, Okla. – A Woodward police officer has been charged following allegations of child sexual abuse.

After a request from the Ellis County District Attorney’s Office, OSBI looked into the month-long investigation involving Woodward Police Detective Patrick Gandara.

Gandara, who is a 23-year veteran of law enforcement, was arrested earlier this month.

Court records indicate that Gandara was charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child stemming from separate incidents.

Documents claim that one of the alleged crimes took place in September of 2011, while the other took place in April of 2012.

A preliminary hearing conference is set for Sept. 26.

According to the Woodward News, Gandara has been “suspended with pay until further notice” from the police department.

Officials say Gandara has been a detective with the police department since 2013.