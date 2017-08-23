× 13-year-old driver caught with 25 pounds of meth during traffic stop in Colorado

DENVER – A 13-year-old in Colorado faces multiple drug charges after investigators found over 25 pounds of meth during a traffic stop, according to KDVR.

Investigators stopped the Dodge Avenger Tuesday on Interstate 70 in Mesa County. Officials said they found the 13-year-old behind the wheel and 23 packages containing a crystalline substance inside the vehicle.

According to investigators, 22-year-old German Michel-Arreola and 19-year-old Irene Michel-Arreola were also inside the vehicle. The three suspects now face felony drug charges, including manufacturing/possession/distribution of a Schedule I/II Substance.

The 13-year-old driver is facing additional charges for driving without a license and failing to drive in a designated lane. He is being held at the Grand Mesa Youth Services Center in Grand Junction.

Investigators said all three men are from the Los Angeles area.