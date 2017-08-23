16-year-old student arrested after allegedly punching teacher in the head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A high school student in Wisconsin has been arrested after he allegedly punched a teacher several times in the classroom.

Sadly, it is not uncommon for videos to surface of fights at high schools across the country.

However, video of an attack at South Division High School sent shock waves through a Wisconsin community.

Students in the classroom began recording when a 16-year-old student shoved his teacher and then began punching him in the head.

According to WITI, the man fell to the ground as the teenager continued to hit him.

The student was arrested at the school and faces possible charges of battery to a school district official.