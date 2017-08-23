6.4-pound tumor successfully removed from Connecticut rescue Poodle

NAUGATUCK, CT – Oreo the Poodle returned to a Naugatuck, Connecticut dog rescue on Tuesday after a 6.4-pound tumor was successfully removed from him.

Daryl Masone, who is the founder of Poodle Rescue Connecticut, Inc., said Oreo’s surgery was on Friday, and he is looking good but he may need another surgery to remove some skin.

Oreo came to the rescue earlier this month with the 6.4-pound tumor, and his new look is pretty unbelievable.

Oreo’s surgery was two and a half hours, and he now weighs 20 pounds.

Masone credits Dr. Kerbin from the Watertown Animal Hospital for the successful surgery but said Oreo has a long way to go.

Surgery was expensive, and donations can be made to:

Poodle Rescue CT

P.O Box 188

Naugatuck, CT 06770 (You will get a tax deduction slip.)