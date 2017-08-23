Deputies searching for man accused of breaking down Yukon man’s door

YUKON, Okla. – Authorities in Canadian County are working to identify a man who allegedly broke into a resident’s home.

The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance footage of the crime from the home.

Earlier this week, the homeowner called police after he noticed that his front door had been kicked in.

After reviewing surveillance footage from the home, a man is seen ringing the doorbell before breaking down the door.

However, the homeowner says the alarm system immediately scared him off.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office.