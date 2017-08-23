Fire Investigators: Lightning strike causes $1.5 million in damage to Norman home

NORMAN, Okla. – A lightning strike caused $1.5 million in damage to a Norman home.

Around 8:04 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called to a house fire in the 4700 block of N. Porter Ave.

When fire crews arrived, the home was fully involved in a large fire.

Officials say the home was located in an area without fire hydrants, with the closest one being approximately one mile away from the home.

Firefighters utilized tanker trucks to bring in the necessary water to battle the blaze.

However, the fire caused extensive damage to the home causing it to be ruled a total loss.

The homeowners were at the residence when the fire started, but were able to make it out safely.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Norman Fire Investigators have determined a lightning strike as the most probable cause for the fire.

The damage estimate for the structure is $1.5 million