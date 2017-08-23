“He was so calm,” 10-year-old helps save, deliver baby brother on bathroom floor

SULPHUR, Louis. – A 10-year-old is being hailed a hero after saving and delivering his baby brother.

36-year-old Ashly Moreau wasn’t expecting to give birth so early at just 34 weeks on August 11.

“My fiancé left for work and about 10 minutes after I got up to go pee and my water broke. I was home with my 11-month-old and my 10- year-old. I hollered at my 10-year-old, Jayden, to come to the bathroom,” Moreau said. “The baby’s feet started sticking out and I laid on the floor.”

KPLC reports that’s when 10-year-old Jayden Fontenot ran next door to his grandmother’s house. However, because she was recovering from a recent surgery, she was unable to help and called 911.

“He came running back over. I told him, ‘You’re going to have to deliver your brother because he can’t breathe right now.’ His feet were purple,” Moreau said. “I was panicking but he was so calm. It kept me calm. He took a deep breath and said, ‘Tell me what to do and I’ll do it.’”

Moreau began to push and Jayden helped pull on his baby brother’s feet. But when baby Daxx came out, he was not breathing.

“He came all the way out,” Moreau said. “I was just trying to make sure he was breathing but he wasn’t so I told Jayden to get the aspirator. Jayden started pumping his nose. And then I started pumping his mouth.”

Thankfully, just before medics arrived, Daxx began to breathe. Moreau and baby Daxx were transported to the hospital.

“I was proud of him. He saved both of our lives. He was pale in the face after that, but he was all right. He’s proud of it,” said Moreau.

Baby Daxx was able to go home at 10 days old and is expected to make a full recovery.

Jayden was honored by Mayor Christopher Duncan and Police Chief Lewis Coats. He was presented with a plaque for his brave action.

According to Inside Edition, Jayden was also given a key to the city, along with August 11 becoming Jayden Fontenot Day.