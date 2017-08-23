Hundreds of business leaders attend ‘State of our Schools’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - More than 500 Oklahoma City business leaders attended the Greater OKC Chamber’s 13th annual 'State of our Schools.'

Education and state leaders talked about the budget crisis and how it’s affecting education, and how business leaders can become a part of the solution.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, State Representative Leslie Osborn and Edmond Superintendent Bret Towne answered questions about the future of education in our state.

And the keynote speakers for the event were Oklahoma City Superintendent Aurora Lora and President of Oklahoma State University Burns Hargis.