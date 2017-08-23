Hungry yet? List of new, unique foods released for 2017 Oklahoma State Fair
OKLAHOMA CITY – Are you dreaming of turkey legs and funnel cakes? If so, you may be ready for this year’s Oklahoma State Fair.
In just a few short weeks, thousands of Oklahomans will head to State Fair Park to enjoy the festivities and food at the Oklahoma State Fair.
While there will definitely be a line at the games and rides, the food takes center stage.
Organizers released a list of new, fun and unique foods that will accompany this year’s event.
Cutie Pies Food Truck:
- Watermelon Pie
- Watermelon Salsa
- Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Pie
- Chicken & Corn Frito pie
- Banana Cheesecake Pie
- Animal Cracker Pie.
MacTastic: Mac-N-Cheese topped with-
- Roasted Pork & BBQ Sauce
- Buffalo Chicken with choice of dressing
- Bacon, Sour Cream & Chives
- Pork, Roasted Corn & Pico De Gallo
- Spider Shaped Hot Dog.
Mini Donuts Food Truck:
- Butter Cake Mini Donuts
- Powdered Sugar Mini Donuts
- Cinnamon Sugar Mini Donuts
- Chocolate Glaze Mini Donuts.
Coco Flow:
- Unicorn Crepe: Rainbow Crepe filled with raspberry, pop rock mousse, fresh fruit & vanilla cream, topped with cotton candy.
- CocoFlow Monte Cristo Crepe: Fresh version of the classic crepe with ham, sharp white cheddar cheese, turkey, raspberry jam and dijon mustard.
A Latte Love Coffee House:
- Warm Glazed Donut with your choice of chocolate, caramel or white chocolate drizzle.
The Urb Express:
- Deep-Fried Pineapple Raisin Bread Pudding Bites- Served with vanilla ice cream, fresh cut fruit, powdered sugar and homemade tequila sauce
- Funnel Cake Fries.
La Gumbo Ya Ya:
- Red Beans & Rice On-A-Stick.
Layne Concessions:
- Mac-N-Cheese Burger
- Gator Burger
- Gator Bites.
Sammy’s:
- Pretzel Dog: Hot Dog served on a pretzel bun
- Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger: Bacon cheeseburger served on a pretzel bun.
St. Paddy Cakes:
- Twinkie Bacon Cheese Sliders
- Irish Breakfast Tacos- Savory scrambled eggs with a Guinness bratwurst chopped up. Served in a flour tortilla and topped with real Irish White Cheddar Cheese, Guinness Honey Dijon Mustard, tomatoes and green onion.
- Bird Dog: Chicken dog served on a hot dog bun.
The Bacon Habit:
- Bacon-Wrapped Brussel Sprouts- Served with Parmesan cheese and choice of dressing
- Caveman Turkey Leg
- Bacon-Wrapped Zucchini.
Gringos:
- Avocado Fries
Sweet Shop:
- Bacon Cheddar Meatloaf Cupcakes- Meatloaf topped with mashed potato icing, bacon and cheddar sprinkles
- 2017 Cinnamon Roll.
Our Family Bakery:
- Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies
- Cookie Dough.
WonderStick Ice Cream:
- WonderStick: Ice cream served in a J shaped cone.
Netterfield’s Popcorn & Lemonade:
- Frosted Flakes Chicken On-A-Stick- Chicken dipped in a batter and rolled in Frosted Flakes cereal and deep fried.
Harvell Concessions:
- Honey Bun Bacon Cheeseburger- Bacon cheeseburger with Honey Buns as the bun.
Diamond Dogs:
- Wonder Boy: Cap’n Crunch battered corn dog served with honey mustard dipping sauce.
Chef Ray’s Street Eats:
- Chicken & Waffles On-A-Stick
- Deep Fried Banana Pudding.
Porky’s:
- PB&J Burger
- Donut Burger.
The Pork Council:
- Pork Chop On-A-Stick.
The Oklahoma State Fair will take place form Sept. 14 through Sept. 24 at the state fairgrounds.