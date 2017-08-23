Hungry yet? List of new, unique foods released for 2017 Oklahoma State Fair

OKLAHOMA CITY – Are you dreaming of turkey legs and funnel cakes? If so, you may be ready for this year’s Oklahoma State Fair.

In just a few short weeks, thousands of Oklahomans will head to State Fair Park to enjoy the festivities and food at the Oklahoma State Fair.

While there will definitely be a line at the games and rides, the food takes center stage.

Organizers released a list of new, fun and unique foods that will accompany this year’s event.

Cutie Pies Food Truck:

  • Watermelon Pie
  • Watermelon Salsa
  • Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Pie
  • Chicken & Corn Frito pie
  • Banana Cheesecake Pie
  • Animal Cracker Pie.

MacTastic: Mac-N-Cheese topped with-

  • Roasted Pork & BBQ Sauce
  • Buffalo Chicken with choice of dressing
  • Bacon, Sour Cream & Chives
  • Pork, Roasted Corn & Pico De Gallo
  • Spider Shaped Hot Dog.

Mini Donuts Food Truck:

  • Butter Cake Mini Donuts
  • Powdered Sugar Mini Donuts
  • Cinnamon Sugar Mini Donuts
  • Chocolate Glaze Mini Donuts.

Coco Flow:

  • Unicorn Crepe: Rainbow Crepe filled with raspberry, pop rock mousse, fresh fruit & vanilla cream, topped with cotton candy.
  • CocoFlow Monte Cristo Crepe: Fresh version of the classic crepe with ham, sharp white cheddar cheese, turkey, raspberry jam and dijon mustard.

A Latte Love Coffee House:

  • Warm Glazed Donut with your choice of chocolate, caramel or white chocolate drizzle.

The Urb Express:

  • Deep-Fried Pineapple Raisin Bread Pudding Bites- Served with vanilla ice cream, fresh cut fruit, powdered sugar and homemade tequila sauce
  • Funnel Cake Fries.

La Gumbo Ya Ya:

  • Red Beans & Rice On-A-Stick.

Layne Concessions:

  • Mac-N-Cheese Burger
  • Gator Burger
  • Gator Bites.

Sammy’s:

  • Pretzel Dog: Hot Dog served on a pretzel bun
  • Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger: Bacon cheeseburger served on a pretzel bun.

St. Paddy Cakes:

  • Twinkie Bacon Cheese Sliders
  • Irish Breakfast Tacos- Savory scrambled eggs with a Guinness bratwurst chopped up. Served in a flour tortilla and topped with real Irish White Cheddar Cheese, Guinness Honey Dijon Mustard, tomatoes and green onion.
  • Bird Dog: Chicken dog served on a hot dog bun.

The Bacon Habit:

  • Bacon-Wrapped Brussel Sprouts- Served with Parmesan cheese and choice of dressing
  • Caveman Turkey Leg
  • Bacon-Wrapped Zucchini.

Gringos:

  • Avocado Fries

Sweet Shop:

  • Bacon Cheddar Meatloaf Cupcakes- Meatloaf topped with mashed potato icing, bacon and cheddar sprinkles
  • 2017 Cinnamon Roll.

Our Family Bakery:

  • Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies
  • Cookie Dough.

WonderStick Ice Cream:

  • WonderStick: Ice cream served in a J shaped cone.

Netterfield’s Popcorn & Lemonade:

  • Frosted Flakes Chicken On-A-Stick- Chicken dipped in a batter and rolled in Frosted Flakes cereal and deep fried.

Harvell Concessions:

  • Honey Bun Bacon Cheeseburger- Bacon cheeseburger with Honey Buns as the bun.

Diamond Dogs:

  • Wonder Boy: Cap’n Crunch battered corn dog served with honey mustard dipping sauce.

Chef Ray’s Street Eats:

  • Chicken & Waffles On-A-Stick
  • Deep Fried Banana Pudding.

Porky’s:

  • PB&J Burger
  • Donut Burger.

The Pork Council:

  • Pork Chop On-A-Stick.

The Oklahoma State Fair will take place form Sept. 14 through Sept. 24 at the state fairgrounds.