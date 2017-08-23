× Joe Muller Resigns as UCO Athletics Director

KFOR has confirmed University of Central Oklahoma Athletics Director Joe Muller has resigned.

Muller has been at the school since 2008.

The resignation comes a day after the school announced that plans for a $13.5 million baseball facility were on hold after an anonymous donor backed out of the gift.

UCO is searching for a new way to raise the funds. Central Oklahoma’s Sports Performance Center, which is already under construction, wasn’t affected by the news the donor had backed out.

Central Oklahoma President Don Betz said on a school website, “Please join me in wishing Joe every success in his future endeavor.”

UCO says it will conduct a nationwide search to find Muller’s replacement.