× Man who killed three children after driving 98 mph in a 35 mph zone sentenced to prison

DALLAS, TX. – A man who killed three children after driving 98 mph in a 35 mph zone was sentenced to prison Wednesday.

24-year-old Xavier Taylor was driving 98 mph in a 35 mph zone on March 28, 2016, when he slammed into another car, killing three children.

The crash killed Pamela Mendoza, 11, Bryan Mendoza, 7, and Lizbeth Mendoza, 3. Their mother, Maricela Mendoza and the oldest daughter survived the impact.

Taylor was convicted this week on three counts of criminally negligent homicide. He was tried on three counts of manslaughter, however, the jury found him guilty of the lesser charge, reports the Dallas Morning News.

Prosecutors say the children’s mother was surprised by the jury’s decision.

“You know why she was surprised?” prosecutor Randel Cross said. “Because she was hurt. Let’s try not to surprise the Mendoza family again.”

Taylor’s attorney, George Ashford, said Taylor was not drinking or texting at the time of the crash.

“Is anything accomplished by punishment for punishment’s sake?” Ashford sad. “Is a prison sentence going to make this family whole? No.”

The jury sentenced Taylor to 10 years in prison for all three cases. He was also issued a $10,000 fine.

His sentences will be served concurrently.