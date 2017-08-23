Oklahoma agency proposes to install 72 seismic stations

STROUD, Okla. – The Oklahoma Geological Survey has proposed to install more than 70 permanent seismic stations across the state that would allow scientists to better study earthquakes.

The Tulsa World reports the $3.5 million proposal would be placed in a grid pattern and phased in for three years. The cost to operate the stations for five years would be $400,000.

Oklahoma seismologist Jake Walter says the state’s earthquake monitoring capabilities should’ve been investigated years ago. He says a more robust system will improve scientific knowledge of the state’s induced seismicity and improve mitigation practices.

The state currently has approximately 50 seismometers on loan from outside sources. Another 10 that are temporarily in place are from the U.S. Geological Survey. Others devices in nearby states also help pinpoint Oklahoma earthquakes.

Recently in Edmond, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission announced that action is being taken involving three disposal wells in the area following a 4.2 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 2.

The corporation commission’s oil and gas conservation division announced that the operators of three disposal wells in the Edmond area have agreed to stop wastewater disposal into the Arbuckle formation.

Officials say the move will result in a 95% reduction of current injection into the formation within a 10-mile radius around the earthquake’s epicenter.