× Oklahoma Blood Institute in immediate need for blood donors

OKLAHOMA – The Oklahoma Blood Institute has an immediate need for blood donations.

Donors with negative blood types, especially those with O-negative, are especially urged to give blood as soon as possible.

O-positive blood type donors are also encouraged to give.

OBI is calling on donors to “Keep It Local” by giving blood at one of their nine donor center locations or mobile blood drives:

• Central Oklahoma City, 901 N. Lincoln Blvd.

• North Oklahoma City, 5105 N. Portland Ave.

• Edmond, 3409 S. Broadway, Suite 300

• Norman, 1004 24th Ave., N.W., Suite 101

• Ada, 1930 Stonecipher Blvd.

• Ardmore, 1420 Veterans Blvd.

• Enid, 301 E. Cherokee

• Lawton, 211 SW “A” Ave.

• Tulsa, 4601 E. 81st St.

Appointments to give blood aren’t required but can be made by calling 877-340-8777 or booking online by visiting obi.org.