Oklahoma County Jail inmate facing additional charges after allegedly assaulting officers, nurse

OKLAHOMA CITY – An inmate at the Oklahoma County Jail is facing additional charges after he allegedly assaulted two detention officers and a nurse.

The most recent summary report states that a detention officer was having a “normal conversation” with Jonathan Suggs when “he ‘randomly’ turned and struck [the detention officer] in the side of the face.”

The report states that the pair exchanged punches as the detention officer called for help. When another officer came to help, Suggs was put back in his cell.

In June, another summary report states that as Suggs was being written up, he touched a female detention officer’s butt.

“I’ve been wanting to do that and I’ll do it again,” Suggs allegedly told the officer, according to the report.

Officials say it is the second time Suggs has inappropriately touched a female at the jail. In January, he was accused of grabbing a nurse’s buttocks.

In addition to his previous charges, Suggs has been charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count of assault and battery.