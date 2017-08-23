× Sooners Forward Kristian Doolittle Suspended

Oklahoma sophomore forward Kristian Doolittle has been suspended from the university for the fall semester per a release from the school.

Doolittle played in 31 games last season including 25 starts. The Edmond Memorial grad averaged 9.1 points per contest.

Doolittle, who led the Sooners in three point percentage last season, said, “I didn’t meet the academic standards and I apologize to my teammates, coaches, fans and the university,” Doolittle said. “I take full responsibility for my actions and will use this time away from the team to learn from my mistakes. I am committed to bettering myself throughout this process and look forward to earning a chance to compete with my teammates after the fall semester.”

His head coach Lon Kruger said, “We’re disappointed for Kristian. He made some poor decisions that resulted in his suspension from the university. We will provide support and encouragement as he works to earn the opportunity to rejoin the team at the conclusion of the fall semester.”