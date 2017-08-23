Texas boys can’t go to school because of their long hair

MONT BELVIEU, TX – We all know school dress codes can be a little old school.

Four-year old Jabez Oates had only two days of school before he was told to go home and not come back until he chopped off his long hair.

Jabez’s mom, Jessica Oates, isn’t moving an inch.

“He’s never had a haircut. It’s just kind of part of his identity,” she said. “I feel like my son is owed the same education that all other children in this school district have.”

The school said, in a statement:

“Our local elected board has established policy based on community expectations, and Barbers Hill Administration will continue to implement the said policy.”

“I don’t believe that short hair should be required to get an education,” Jessica said. “That’s who he is. I don’t believe in it. I will not cut his hair.”

Not too far away, another family is going through a similar situation. Nine-year old Habib Dwabi has been growing his hair for five years to donate to cancer patients, but Joshua ISD said he can’t start school until he makes the cut.

Dwabi’s mom, Faye Abunijmeh, has started an online petition.