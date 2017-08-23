Texas couple imprisoned for 21 years to get $3.4M on false claims of satanic abuse

AUSTIN, Texas – A Texas couple will receive $3.4 million from the state for being wrongfully imprisoned for more than two decades on prosecutors’ claims that they sexually abused children as part of satanic rituals at the day care they operated.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that 75-year-old Dan and 67-year-old Fran Keller learned Tuesday that they’ll receive the payment from a state fund for the wrongly convicted.

A judge in June approved a request from Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore for a declaration of innocence for the Kellers.

The couple was convicted in 1992 of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old after children in their care told investigators of dismembered babies, tortured pets and other fantastic tales.

Their attorney, Keith Hampton, says “satanic panic” reached a fever pitch around the time the Kellers were prosecuted.

They are now hoping to buy a house, vehicle, health insurance and new hearing aids for Dan.

“This means we don’t have to worry about pinching pennies on Social Security, and late bills. It means we will actually be free. We can start living — and no more nightmares,” Fran told the Austin American-Statesman.