TSA: Four loaded firearms found in 10 days at Will Rogers World Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY– The Transportation Security Administration found four loaded firearms in 10 days at security checkpoints at Will Rogers World Airport.

According to TSA officials, a total of 26 firearms have been confiscated at WRWA in Oklahoma City.

TSA alerted Oklahoma City police to the findings, and an officer took possession of the weapons and interviewed the passengers.

WRWA officials said in most of the cases, the passengers simply forgot the firearm was on them.

