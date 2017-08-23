Video shows suspect stealing purses at Oklahoma City gas station

OKLAHOMA CITY – This video may show you why it’s so important to lock your car when you are at the gas station.

Surveillance video at a gas station in the 10300 block of S. Western shows two separate auto burglaries.

Police said that in both cases, the victim left a purse unattended in their vehicle while they went inside of the store.

Video shows the suspect walking to the victims’ unlocked vehicles and grabbing the purses.

The video also shows the suspect’s own vehicle.

If you recognize the suspect or his vehicle, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.